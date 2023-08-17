Italian outfit Inter Milan are expected to table a bid for Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Pavard, it has been claimed in France.

The Red Devils are still active in the transfer market as they are looking to bring in one more defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich’s versatile defender Pavard emerged as a top target for the Premier League outfit in recent weeks.

However, they have not made any progress in their Pavard pursuit as Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is not going ahead.

Now the Red Devils are set to face competition for Pavard as Inter Milan are poised to make an official offer for the player, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

It has been suggested that the German giants are not keen to let the player go and they want €45m to €50m.

Manchester United were hoping to secure Pavard for somewhere around €29m as the Frenchman has only one year left on his current deal.

Now it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will step up their interest in Pavard with the Italian giants set to rival them for Pavard’s signature.