Free agent Jesse Lingard has managed to make an impression on the West Ham coaching staff while continuing to train with the Hammers, according to Sky Sports News.

The 30-year-old continues to search for a new club after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.

The Hammers have given him the opportunity to train with them so that he can keep his fitness levels up.

The England international is currently making good use of that opportunity and is making an impression on the coaching staff at West Ham.

West Ham continue to monitor Lingard’s progress while pondering over the idea of offering him a short-term contract so that he can wear the West Ham shirt.

Lingard’s previous spell at West Ham proved to be a productive one as he finished with 14 goal contributions from 16 appearances while being there on a short-term loan.

Manager David Moyes was keen on signing Lingard on a permanent basis but then Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that he wanted to keep the academy graduate at Old Trafford.

West Ham were again keen but Lingard chose Nottingham Forest, where he struggled to make any kind of impact last term.