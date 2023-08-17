Juventus only want to take Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat on loan, but Fiorentina are not interested in a temporary deal for the Moroccan.

Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder and the Fiorentina midfielder is high on Erik ten Hag’s list.

The Italian outfit are expecting his departure this summer and the Red Devils have held discussions with Amrabat’s representatives.

Liverpool also recently showed interest in the midfielder, but it is suggested he is waiting for Manchester United, who have asked him to stay patient.

Juventus though are also suitors for the Fiorentina midfielder this summer.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (via Fiorentina.it), Juventus are only interested in taking the midfielder on loan this summer.

It is suggested that Fiorentina are not interested in entertaining any loan offers for the Manchester United target.

Manchester United have planned to offload a few players in the ongoing window before making a move for Amrabat.