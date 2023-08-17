Italian giants Juventus are yet to receive any concrete offer for Nottingham Forest target Filip Kostic, in spite of being open to selling the player.

The Italian giants managed to sign Kostic only last summer from German side Eintracht Frankfurt after beating off competition.

However, only one year on, the Serbian international could be on the move yet again as the Turin-based club do not consider him to be untouchable.

There is interest from Nottingham Forest, who have been credited with being keen on Kostic.

However, in spite of having asked for information about Kostic, the Tricky Trees and other clubs are yet to make any concrete offers, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Kostic on his part is more keen on staying put in Turin.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri appreciates Andrea Cambiaso in that role and the 23-year-old could have an important role to play next season in the absence of Kostic.

In his first season in Italy, Kostic featured in 54 games for Juventus, making 14 goal contributions.