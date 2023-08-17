Real Sociedad are targeting Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, it has been claimed in Spain.

Reguilon joined the north London outfit from Real Madrid in 2020 after impressing on a loan spell with Sevilla.

Despite making a good start to life with Spurs, he lost his place in the team after Antonio Conte’s arrival and was loaned out last season.

He played for Atletico Madrid on loan last term where he made only 12 appearances and struggled with injury problems during the loan stint.

Now according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Sociedad are keen on bringing in Reguilon as they are looking to strengthen the squad before the transfer window shuts down.

The Spanish full-back is back at his parent club and he also featured in two pre-season matches.

However, he was not a part of the squad on Tottenham’s opening day of the new Premier League season.

Now it remains to be seen if the Spanish club will make an offer for the full-back with two years remaining on his current deal with the north Londoners.