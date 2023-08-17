Leeds United and Bournemouth are disagreeing on Tyler Adams’ release clause while the player is yet to agree on personal terms with the Cherries, according to The Athletic.

Adams’ move to Chelsea stalled after the Blues decided against signing him while he was getting ready to undergo a medical in London.

Bournemouth are now pushing to sign the United States international in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Cherries believe that they triggered the midfielder’s £20m release clause, which kicked in after Leeds’ relegation, in time.

They lodged their bid for the player on Monday when they believe the release clause was still in effect.

However, Leeds are insistent that the clause was not triggered in time and now it has expired.

While the two clubs are disagreeing on the status of the release clause, there is no agreement between Bournemouth and Adams over personal terms as well.

The midfielder has missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury and is looking to move on from Leeds before the transfer deadline.