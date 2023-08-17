Newcastle United are trying to sign Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on an initial loan deal, with the expectation being that the move will happen, according to the Evening Standard.

Eddie Howe is keen to continue to strengthen his squad and is a firm admirer of Chelsea starlet Hall.

Newcastle have been holding advanced talks with Chelsea about a deal and are, now, locked in discussions over the makeup of the deal.

The Magpies want to sign Hall on an initial loan deal, which would also include an obligation to buy him at the end of the loan.

The fee to sign Hall from Chelsea is expected to be between £28m and £35m, with a large part of the final figure depending upon how the transfer is structured.

It is suggested that the expectation is that the deal will go through.

Hall, 18, has made 12 appearances at senior team level for Chelsea and turned out for the Blues on nine occasions in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle see big growth and development in the defender, who operates as a left-back but is able to also play as a left sided midfielder and in central midfield.