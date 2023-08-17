Nottingham Forest are reluctant to sell their forward Brennan Johnson to Brentford as they consider the Bees direct rivals in the Premier League, according to the Independent.

The Welsh forward caught the attention of fellow Premier League clubs with performances last term where he helped the Tricky Trees to survive.

He made vital contributions in Steve Cooper’s team’s last season with ten goals and three assists in 44 all-competition appearances.

Brentford are looking to sign a goal-getter as Ivan Toney is suspended until next year January; Johnson emerged as a top target for them.

However, Nottingham Forest are not keen to do business with the west London outfit involving Johnson.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are the latest name to join the race for Johnson, while Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

However, interested clubs need to dig deep into their pockets to convince the Garibaldi for Johnson, as they want £40m to let the 22-year-old go.

Now it remains to be seen if Brentford will make a lucrative offer for Johnson to change Nottingham Forest’s mind in the upcoming days.