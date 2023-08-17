Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa has signed a one-year loan deal with Greek side Olympiacos and a formal announcement is imminent.

Scarpa faces a season of limited playing time if he stays at Nottingham Forest and the Premier League side have found a solution for him.

He is moving to Nottingham Forest’s sister club Olympiacos on a loan deal and he is already in Greece.

And, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, Scarpa has already signed his loan deal with Olympiacos.

The loan will run for the entire season and the midfielder will be looking to make an impact in Greek football.

Scarpa will now complete the remaining formalities of the transfer and the official announcement is expected to come soon.

The midfielder joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in 2022 and completed his switch to the City Ground in early 2023.

He failed to win over Forest boss Steve Cooper though and made just ten outings across all competitions.