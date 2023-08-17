Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, but he is reluctant to join the Tricky Trees, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues have been very busy reshaping their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window to back Mauricio Pochettino.

After spending significant money on signing new players such as Moises Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo Gabriel, Chelsea are looking to offload some players in order to balance the books.

Centre-back Chalobah is said to be one of the stars the Blues are willing to let go of in the summer and Nottingham Forest are interested in him.

Steve Cooper wants to add more defensive strength and Chalobah is a player the Forest manager admires.

But the Chelsea defender is not keen on the move and is reluctant to join the City Ground outfit in the ongoing transfer window.

Nottingham Forest remain interested in him but have work to do to convince the player to consider a move to the Midlands this summer.

The Tricky Trees are also keen to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares and they have made a formal bid to the Gunners for him.