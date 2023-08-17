Tosin Adarabioyo has told Fulham that he does not want to join Tottenham Hotspur and has his heart set on a move to Monaco.

The 25-year-old defender, who managed to feature in 29 games for the Cottagers last season, has less than a year left on his current contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are keen to cash in on him given his situation, but Monaco have not yet offered a sum the Premier League side will accept.

The Cottagers are trying to sell the defender to Tottenham, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, but Adarabioyo has told them that he only wants to join Monaco.

It is claimed that Adarabioyo is now waiting to see if Fulham will change their stance.

Adarabioyo is now annoyed by the situation and desperate to move to Monaco.

The defender did not play in Fulham’s Premier League opener away at Everton, which the Cottagers won 1-0.

Monaco have so far put €10m on the table for the defender to take him to Ligue 1.