Rennes are showing interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Express.

Tottenham signed Ndombele from Lyon for a then club record £63m fee, but the Frenchman’s time in north London has disappointed.

After spending three seasons at the London-based club and 91 appearances, Ndombele was sent out on loan, first to his former club Lyon and then last season to Napoli in order to revive his career.

He failed to make a telling impression while on loan in Italy last season and the result was that the Serie A champions decide against taking up the option to make his move permanent.

Now back in England, Ndomble is down new manager Ange Postecoglou’s pecking order and has suitors from outside the country.

So far, it has been two Turkish clubs in Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who have shown keen interest in taking him.

However, there is now interest from France in the shape of Rennes.

The Ligue 1 side are considering a possible move for Ndombele, but have not gone beyond a simple interest yet.