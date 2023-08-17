Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is driving the Eagles’ interest in Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis, according to the Daily Express.

Eagles boss Hodgson wants more attacking options, especially in light of the departure of Wilfried Zaha earlier this summer.

Forest’s attacker Dennis has come onto Palace’s radar and they have been in touch with the Tricky Trees to register an interest.

And the swoop is being pushed by Hodgson, who worked with Dennis during his stint as Watford boss.

Hodgson feels the Nigeria international would fit the bill for him at Selhurst Park and is pushing Crystal Palace to sign him.

Crystal Palace are not alone in their admiration of Dennis, though the fact the attacker could return to London with the move is an advantage for the Eagles.

Italian top flight sides Atalanta and Bologna are also interested in Dennis, while Villarreal are keeping themselves informed of his situation.

Dennis still has a further three years left to run on his contract at Nottingham Forest, having joined the club last summer.