West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed.

The Hammers decided to end their pursuit of Harry Maguire earlier this week after it appeared that the defender is not keen to leave Manchester United.

They had a fee agreed with the Red Devils but are now pushing forward with an attempt to bring in an alternative to the England defender.

And it has been claimed that the club are advancing towards getting a deal done to sign Felipe from Betis.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Hammers are close to working out a deal to sign the centre-back from the Spanish outfit.

Felipe has been on their radar all summer and the Hammers got back in talks with Betis once the Maguire deal collapsed.

The two clubs are now finalising the terms of an agreement that would see the defender move to England.

Felipe is keen on the move and West Ham are now on the cusp of getting a deal done to sign him.