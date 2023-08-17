Chelsea might try to hijack West Ham United’s move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus after Michael Olise chose to stay at Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Express.

The 23-year-old midfielder is on West Ham United’s transfer wish list and they are currently trying to sign him from Ajax.

Kudus has two years left on his Ajax contract and the Hammers have opened negotiations with the Dutch outfit for him.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has flown to Amsterdam to hold further talks regarding the deal.

Kudus has several admirers in the transfer market and Chelsea are one of them, having held discussions with the player’s camp.

With Chelsea now missing out on Olise, West Ham could be at risk of seeing the Blues try to hijack their move for Kudus.

Chelsea have spent heavily in the ongoing transfer window to strengthen their midfield and have recently completed the Moises Caicedo deal.

West Ham are keen on finding a quick solution regarding Kudus’ future and it remains to be seen whether there will be any late drama in the deal.