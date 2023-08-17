West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is confident about reaching an agreement with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers want the Ajax man and Steidten has flown to Amsterdam to hold face to face talks with the Dutch club’s officials.

Steidten has made Kudus a key target and is working hard to bring him to the London Stadium for David Moyes.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Steidten is confident about being able to agree terms with Ajax on the deal.

The West Ham technical director believes that he can be successful in the negotiations for the midfielder.

Landing Kudus, who has been linked with a host of Premier League sides across recent transfer windows, would be viewed as a coup.

Ajax however are keen to make sure that Kudus only leaves Amsterdam for a price they believe reflects his value.

Kudus is open to the switch to West Ham and the Hammers are claimed to view him as a possible replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who is being chased by Manchester City.