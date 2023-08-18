Aston Villa are yet to get close to Victor Orta’s financial demands for Sevilla star Marcos Acuna, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Villans are keen to get their hands on the 31-year-old left-back as Unai Emery pushes to add more experience to his squad.

Lucas Digne is expected to move on from Villa Park before the end of the transfer window and Acuna is the player the Midlands club want to sign,

Talks are ongoing between Villa sporting director Monchi and his counterpart at Sevilla, Orta, over getting a deal done.

But according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Monchi is yet to get close to what Orta wants before sanctioning the Argentinian’s sale.

Acuna still has two years left on his contract and has continued to remain a key part of the squad.

Orta does not want to lose the player for a knock-down fee, especially to a Premier League club who have the financial capacity to pay over the odds.

Acuna wants the move and has worked out personal terms with the Midlands club ahead of a potential move.

However, he has to wait as Monchi and Orta continue to negotiate for his transfer this summer.