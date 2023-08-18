Leeds United new boy Karl Darlow has stated that he was aware of the competition he would receive from Illan Meslier before he decided to join the Whites.

The Yorkshire giants were determined to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, as they were not convinced by Meslier’s performances in the second half of the previous season.

Leeds identified Darlow as the ideal candidate and agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sign the 32-year-old this summer.

Darlow admitted that he has been in the game long enough to understand that a top club like Leeds will have competition in their goalkeeper department.

The Whites star also stated that he was aware before signing for Leeds that he would have to compete against Meslier for a spot in the starting line-up.

“I have been in this game long enough to know that wherever you go and whatever club you are at, you will have good and top goalkeepers competing against you”, Darlow said on the Leeds United Podcast.

“As a professional athlete, you have to be naive to think that is not going to happen.

“So I knew exactly what I was getting into when I stepped in the door.

“So for me a bit of patience to start with, and I am looking forward to battling if you like or going the longer road to play.”

Darlow made his debut in the Leeds colours in front of the Elland Road crowd in the Whites’ EFL Cup fixture against Shrewsbury Town on 9th August.