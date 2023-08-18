Nottingham Forest have failed with an offer for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi, with the Turkish side’s coach blocking any sale.

The Tricky Trees had a quiet start to the transfer window, however, now they are trying to sign players with the transfer window inching closer to the finish line.

They finished 16th last season and they are looking to add more firepower to their arsenal to have a better current season.

Even though they have brought in forwards such as Anthony Elanga and signed Chris Wood permanently, they are in the market to sign at least one more hitman.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Forest have gone in with a bid of €10m to try to sign ex-Chelsea man Batshuyai.

However, Fenerbahce have rejected the proposal, with the club’s coach Ismail Kartal blocking the move and making it clear he does not want Batshuayi to go.

The club are backing up the coach and will only consider offers to sell Batshuyai if they are so high as to be impossible to refuse.

Whether Nottingham Forest are prepared to come back with a vastly improved proposal remains to be seen.