Crystal Palace looking at Aston Villa defender Kerr Smith and hope that they might be able to secure a cut-price deal for the player, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish defender was snapped up by Aston Villa from Dundee United in January last year for a fee in the region of £2m.

Unai Emery allowed him the opportunity to train with the first-team but of late he has been dropped down to the youth squads at Villa Park.

Crystal Palace are keen on taking the player away from Villa Park and believe that a deal could be completed without much difficulty.

The Eagles have been long-term admirers of the player and were keen on taking him down south even before the involvement of Aston Villa

Smith has been heavily involved with Aston Villa’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams during his one-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

He has first-team experience under his belt though having managed 12 appearances for the Tangerines.

Kerr is currently a member of Scotland’s Under-19 team having made his debut for them back in 2021; e has managed eight appearances for them so far.