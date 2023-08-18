Everton are confident of getting a deal done to sign Che Adams after tabling a bid for the Southampton striker, according to The Athletic.

Sean Dyche wants to add two more strikers to his squad before the window slams shut on 1st September.

Adams has emerged as a top target for the Toffees due to his contractual situation and the fact that the forward wants a fresh start.

Everton have tabled a bid worth £12m to convince Southampton to let the player go in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the Toffees are confident of getting a deal over the line for his signature.

Everton believe that they have offered a fair deal for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are also interested in signing Adams but Everton appear to be in pole position to sign him.

There is a reasonable expectation on all side that a deal will get done for the striker to move to Goodison Park.

The Scotland international has scored two goals in the opening two Championship games but has been keen to move on all summer.