Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has responded to comments from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about new technical area rules being a hindrance to the Magpies.

Klopp recently joked that the new rule being implemented where only one person is allowed in the technical area at any one time will only be a problem for Newcastle.

Howe has now responded and admits that it could be an issue for Newcastle given the way that he and assistant Jason Tindall like to give instructions.

He stressed that they do not stay in the technical area to irritate the opponents and is clear that they do it to win matches.

“I think the rules do impact us slightly more than other teams just because of the way we work historically”, the Magpies boss said in a press conference in response to Klopp’s comments.

“I thought we dovetailed quite well last week, it wasn’t too bad.

“The design from us isn’t to annoy people, it’s just to win.”

Klopp and Howe will come face to face in a Premier League game towards the end of this month, a match which could prove key for both sides despite it coming early in the campaign.