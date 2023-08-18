Liverpool’s chief scout Barry Hunter and head of recruitment Dave Fallows recently travelled to Germany to gather detailed information regarding Ryan Gravenberch in a sign of how serious the Reds’ interest is.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Bayern Munich from Ajax last season and struggled to impress with his performances for the Bavarians.

Gravenberch started only three games in the league for the German outfit last season and he has a host of suitors in the market.

Liverpool want to bring in another midfielder and they are targeting Gravenberch as an option.

According to German daily TZ, Liverpool officials Hunter and Fallows travelled to Germany recently to gather more information on Gravenberch.

Gravenberch has four years left on his contract and the German giants have been opposed to letting him go, though may now be opening up.

However, it has been suggested that Liverpool could pay as high as a €30m transfer fee for the midfielder.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit will submit an offer to take Gravenberch to Anfield this summer.