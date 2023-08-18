Tyler Adams is due for a medical at Bournemouth today after they reached an agreement with Leeds United for his capture, according to talkSPORT.

Adams’ move to Chelsea collapsed after the Blues backed out of a deal to sign him while he was set to undergo a medical in London last week.

The midfielder has been back at Leeds as he recovers from a hamstring injury but is now expected to end up at Bournemouth.

The Cherries thought they triggered his £20m buyout clause on Monday but Leeds disagreed and insisted that the clause has expired.

But it has been claimed that the two clubs have reached an agreement for Adams’ transfer to Dean Court.

It is unclear whether Bournemouth have agreed to pay a figure more than the £20m clause to get the deal over the line.

However, an agreement is in place between the two clubs and Adams is due for a medical at Bournemouth later today.

Leeds signed him last summer but he is set to leave after they got relegated from the Premier League last season.