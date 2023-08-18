Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad have Manchester United defender Raphael Varane on their transfer shortlist and they are in a rush to strengthen their defensive department.

The 30-year-old centre-back joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 and has established himself as a key member of the starting line-up.

Varane has two more years left on his contract with the Red Devils, but he is gaining interest from Saudi Arabia.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Varane is on the wish list of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad side.

They are in the market for a centre-back and the former Wolves boss is an admirer of the Manchester United star.

Al-Ittihad are in a rush to sign a centre-back to strengthen their defence and they are currently monitoring Varane.

The 30-year-old played a crucial role in ending Manchester United’s trophy drought last season by helping them win the EFL Cup.

And he has begun the new season in an impressive manner against Wolves, where he scored the winning goal to earn them three points.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is also very much in Al-Itthiad’s thoughts as a potential signing.