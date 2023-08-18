Montpellier have left West Ham target Elye Wahi out of their squad to face Lyon on Saturday evening, fuelling transfer talk.

The 20-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Montpellier in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt have been interested in him but West Ham are the ones who are really pushing to sign him.

The Hammers are looking to do a lot of business in the next fortnight but signing Wahi has remained a priority for the club.

And according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, the forward has been left out of the Montpellier squad to face Lyon on Saturday.

He did feature in a cameo from the bench in Montpellier’s 2-2 draw against Le Havre in the opening league game of the season last weekend.

The situation around his future has complicated the matter as the striker looks to move on from Montpellier.

However, it has been claimed that there are other reasons why he has been left out of the squad for Saturday’s game.