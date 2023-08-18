La Liga side Real Betis have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with the amount proposed identified.

Forest are working hard on potential new signings before the summer transfer window closes as they bid to hand Steve Cooper a squad that can thrive in the Premier League.

Another midfielder is on the agenda and Nottingham Forest are keen on Argentine schemer Rodriguez.

They have gone in with a bid for Rodriguez, who is on the books at La Liga side Real Betis, and it has been turned down, according to Spanish outlet betis.BeSoccer.

The Tricky Trees put €7.5m on the table for the 29-year-old, who has now entered the final year of his contract at Real Betis.

Despite Real Betis so far having been unable to agree a new deal with Rodriguez, they consider the player should be worth at least €12m.

Real Betis hold 70 per cent of the Argentine’s rights, while the remaining 30 per cent belongs to Mexican side Club America.

Rodriguez is also drawing interest from French club Lyon, but they are not willing to offer the €12m demanded by Real Betis.