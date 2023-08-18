RB Leipzig are in contact with Rennes as they push for the signature of Liverpool and Fulham-linked defender Arthur Theate this summer.

The left-footed centre-back could be sold by the end of the summer transfer window by French side Rennes.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted where Liverpool and Fulham are believed to be keeping tabs on him.

An offer for Theate towards the end of the window has not been ruled out but Leipzig are the ones who are now pushing to sign him.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the German club have touched base with Leipzig to discuss the potential signing of Theate.

Leipzig are in the market for a centre-back and the Belgian defender has emerged as a viable target.

The Bundesliga giants are directly in touch with the Rennes hierarchy to explore a potential deal.

Rennes have not ruled out selling the defender but it would depend on the kind of fee they get offered.

It remains to be seen whether either Fulham or Liverpool try to insert themselves into the race for Theate in the coming days.