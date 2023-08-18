Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has continued to remain a priority target for West Ham this summer, it has been claimed in France.

West Ham are set to hold on to midfielder Lucas Paqueta after Manchester City called off their pursuit of the Brazilian under mysterious circumstances.

But that has not changed West Ham’s plans to bring in a host of new faces in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The Hammers are still trying to add strength to their squad and are pushing for the signatures of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.

And according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, West Ham are continuing to prioritise the signing of Wahi from Montpellier.

David Moyes wants more options in attack this summer and the Hammers have held talks with Wahi’s representatives and Montpellier.

Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt have continued to remain interested in the forward.

However, West Ham are pushing hard to gain an edge in the race and land the hitman this summer.

The 20-year-old forward netted 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2022/23 season.