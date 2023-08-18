Tottenham Hotspur favour a permanent exit for defender Japhet Tanganga amid newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town opening talks with the Lilywhites over a possible loan deal, according to The Athletic.

The Tottenham academy graduate has found it hard to manage minutes at senior level in spite of being handed his debut back in 2019.

He has added another 49 appearances to the first one and his club are now open to letting him go due to the fact that manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on new faces in defence.

While Italian giants Inter Milan have been credited with an interest, Tanganga has suitors in his own country England as well.

Premier League new boys Luton Town have made enquiries about the availability of the player, who they want to take on loan.

Though discussions are still at an early stage, Tottenham’s preference is for the player to leave on a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old defender also has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

A former England Under-21 international, Tanganga has a contract with Tottenham that runs until the summer of 2025.