West Ham United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Montpellier for the signature of striker Elye Wahi, but Lens are matching them step for step.

The forward’s future at the club has been under the scanner for several weeks and it seems he is on the cusp of leaving Montpellier.

Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt have been interested in him, but West Ham and Lens are the two sides who are making the running for the 20-year-old.

The Hammers are looking to bring in multiple players in the final fortnight of the transfer, but Wahi is a priority target for them.

And according to French radio station RMC, West Ham and Lens are now both on the brink of an agreement for Wahi.

The two clubs are finalising the details of a deal that would see a fee of between €35m and €40m paid for the goal-getter.

If both sides can hammer down the deal then the choice will come down to whether Wahi wants West Ham or Lens.

Eintracht Frankfurt are only expected to table an offer once they are sure about Kolo Muani’s future at the club.

Wahi is not in Montpellier’s squad for the weekend game with Lyon.