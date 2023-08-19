Sevilla must first lighten their wage bill load before they can push ahead with their interest in West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals, but contacts are in place and fluid.

Fornals is inside the final 12 months of his Hammers contract and has made Spanish sides aware he is keen to go home.

Real Betis are interested, with Manuel Pellegrini a huge fan of the midfielder, but the club have been clear that signing Fornals would be a complex operation and need to wait until the end of August.

However, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis have made no progress on a move for Fornals and it is Sevilla who have the more active interest at present.

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta is fully aware of Fornals’ situation and there are fluid and recent contacts between the club and the player’s camp.

For any deal to happen though, Sevilla would need to make significant room on their wage bill and only when a number of exits happen would they be able to go in for Fornals.

It is suggested that there is a good feeling between Sevilla and Fornals.

Fornals would cost between €8m and €10m to sign from West Ham, with the Hammers keen to make sure they earn something from his exit and do not let him walk away on a free transfer next summer.