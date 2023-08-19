Serie A giants Roma have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing wantaway Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto has gone on strike to force his way out of Leeds this summer and has been removed from the first-team dressing room.

The Italy winger slapped in a transfer request with Leeds on Friday evening to further widen the rift between himself and the Whites.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him and he has also been linked with a move to Germany with Freiburg this summer.

And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, even Roma have made an enquiry to assess the possibility of signing the Leeds winger.

Roma’s pursuit of Santos attacker Marcos Leonardo collapsed recently and the club are now looking at other options.

And Gnonto has emerged as one of the players the club are considering making a move for in the final weeks of the transfer window.

However, with no release clause in his contract, Leeds are likely to hold out for a big fee before agreeing to sell him.

It is unclear whether Roma have the funds to compete with Premier League sides for the signature of the Leeds wide man.