Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon has conceded that he has not seen anything from Georginio Rutter to get excited about and admitted that the forward looks very short of confidence on the pitch.

Leeds paid a club record fee to sign Rutter in the January transfer window and some consider him to be one of the worst signings made by former director of football Victor Orta.

He has not yet shone in the Championship as well this season and was largely ineffective in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against West Brom on Friday night.

The Whites are hoping that the Frenchman will come good at some point, but Kilgallon insisted that it is clear that Rutter is visibly struggling on the pitch and does not look like someone who even believes in himself.

The former Leeds star pointed out that Rutter is trying when on the pitch, but conceded that he has not seen anything in him to feel a modicum of excitement about his potential.

Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Rutter: “The lad is struggling.

“You can even see it when he is out there [in his] body language. It’s not like that he isn’t trying but it doesn’t look like that he believes that he can actually do it.

“We saw it in a couple of headers, just a flick on and it’s almost like he was pretending to go and head it.

“That’s what it looked like to me and that’s when he ends up giving loads of fouls away because he is almost pretending to go and do it rather than really doing it.

“It just looks like he is really low on confidence.

“I don’t know how he is training.

“It is coming from the training? Has he not enjoyed the move here? Is the price tag affecting him?

“I have not seen anything really where you go hang on there is something in there like maybe he chops around two people, drives with it sort of 60 yards and gets a shot away.

“I have not seen that yet and he is struggling big time.”

Leeds are looking to bring in a striker before the window closes as Rutter continues to look poor in a white shirt.