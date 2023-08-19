Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth had admitted that the club wanted Liverpool new boy Wataru Endo to remain the heartbeat of their side.

The Reds have been working hard to strengthen their midfield ranks after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

And after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they have signed the Japanese defensive midfielder for a transfer fee of £16.2m.

The 30-year-old captained Stuttgart last season, featuring 33 times for them in the Bundesliga.

Wohlgemuth believes Endo’s departure will be felt keenly and admits they wanted him to remain their heartbeat.

The Stuttgart sporting director remarked that the transfer was not exclusively motivated by financial gain and he added that it serves as an example of how the German team manage players with such compelling personalities as Endo.

“In Wataru Endo, VfB are losing a large part of their identity”, Wohlgemuth told Stuttgart’s official site.

“I can fully understand the reaction among our fans.

“Wataru has become a legend here as an athlete and as a person, and at a time when VfB were facing great sporting challenges.

“His loss will be felt extremely deeply.

“He was meant to remain the heartbeat of our team beyond this season – that’s what we’ve been fighting for with his management team for weeks.

“The fact that we’re letting Wataru go now is not purely due to financial constraints.

“It concerns very fundamental questions about how we at VfB Stuttgart deal with such outstanding player personalities.

“Liverpool FC’s offer created a clearer picture, and Wataru then informed us of his desire to fulfil his lifelong ambition of playing in the Premier League.”

The defensive midfielder is Liverpool’s third signing of the ongoing transfer window after Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

He came off the bench to make his Reds debut in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bournemouth.