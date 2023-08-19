Dani Olmo will not be leaving RB Leipzig for Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Olmo made a great start to the season when he scored a hat-trick in Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last weekend in the Supercup final.

The Spaniard’s future at Leipzig has come under the scanner towards the end of the transfer window due to interest from the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola wants to add one more creative player who can play across the forward line in his squad and Olmo is a player the Manchester City manager likes.

But according to German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung, the winger will be staying put at Leipzig this summer.

Despite the interest from Manchester City, the player is not expected to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer.

Leipzig do not want to lose a player of his quality and importance towards the end of the transfer window.

Manchester City will likely have to consider other targets as Olmo is not expected to make a switch this summer.