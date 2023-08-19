Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland target Jay Stansfield is set to leave Premier League side Fulham on loan in the coming days, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Exeter City and scored nine times in 39 appearances for the League One club.

Stansfield was an unused substitute in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Everton on the opening weekend but he has been expected to leave on loan this summer.

Four clubs have approached Fulham to sign the forward on loan, but Sunderland and QPR are pushing the hardest to sign him.

And it has been claimed that Fulham have made a decision to loan him out again this summer.

There was League One interest in him last month but the Cottagers have been insistent that he needs to play at a higher level.

Stansfield is set to be loaned out to a Championship club as Fulham look to decide on the right club.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland or QPR manage to secure a deal to sign the forward on loan this summer.