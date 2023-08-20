Aston Villa are exploring a possible swoop for Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares as an alternative to Marcos Acuna, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery wants another full-back option and the club have been working on a move to sign Sevilla’s Acuna.

No deal is in place with the Spanish giants though and Aston Villa are now exploring another option in the event Acuna does not arrive at Villa Park.

Arsenal left-back Tavares is now on Villa’s radar and the club are exploring what would be needed to sign him from the Gunners.

Aston Villa have not yet discussed personal terms with Tavares’ representatives as they seek to see if a deal can be done with Arsenal first.

Tavares is free to leave Arsenal this summer for the right price, with Mikel Arteta preferring other options.

The Portuguese defender spent last season clocking up regular game time on loan at French club Marseille.

Arsenal signed Tavares from Benfica and are looking to make a profit if he goes this summer.