Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher is pushing to stay at Chelsea, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old midfielder started in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool and played as the defensive midfielder in the team, which he followed up with another start in Sunday’s loss at West Ham United.

However, Chelsea have signed two defensive midfielders in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and Gallagher is on the chopping block.

Chelsea want to move him on before the window slams shut on 1st September but the midfielder has other plans.

It has been claimed that Gallagher is keen to stay on at Chelsea and prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

He is keen to show that he is good enough to be part of the Chelsea first team and push to continue at the club.

Gallagher is a graduate of the Chelsea academy and selling him would be seen as pure profit in the club’s books.

Crystal Palace have the funds to try and sign him on a permanent deal and Tottenham are also chasing the midfielder.

But the player is keen to stay on at Chelsea and prove himself to the Blues beyond the end of the window.