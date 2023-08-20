Galatasaray are prepared to improve their offer to Tottenham Hotspur for defender Davinson Sanchez, but want Spurs to compromise on a key aspect of the deal.

The Turkish giants are keen to snap Sanchez up and the defender is a player that Tottenham are prepared to sell.

Spurs agreed to sell Sanchez to Spartak Moscow earlier this summer, but the centre-back was not keen on moving to Turkey.

Now Galatasaray are working on signing Sanchez, but while the Turkish side proposed a transfer fee of €6m, Tottenham wanted €14m; they are now down to €10m.

According to Turkish daily Star, Galatasaray are prepared to improve their bid for Sanchez.

However, they want Spurs to agree to a payment schedule that they find more favourable.

Galatasaray are expecting to soon hold further talks with Spurs to try to find an agreement.

Sanchez played in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Brentford, but was an unused substitutes in Saturday’s win over Manchester United.