Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have officially released their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche saw his men lose their season opener at home to Fulham as the familiar issue of a lack of goals reared its head again.

They head to an Aston Villa side who also suffered an opening day loss, going down 5-1 at Newcastle United, meaning Unai Emery will be desperate for a reaction.

Villa did the double over Everton in the league last season and the Toffees have to go back to 2016 to find their last win at Villa Park.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Dyche picks Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ashley Young.

Midfield sees Everton field Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while James Garner and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can look to his bench to shake things up and his options include Tom Cannon and Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Danjuma, Maupay, Mykolenko, Cannon, Dobbin, Onyango