Nice coach Francesco Farioli has revealed he has been left hugely impressed by Aston Villa loan star Morgan Sanson, who is desperate to continue to improve.

Out of favour at Villa Park, Sanson agreed to a season-long loan move to French side Nice earlier this summer and the deal contains an option to buy.

With little chance of a way back at Aston Villa in the immediate future, Sanson is keen to impress at Nice and he has already won over his coach, Farioli.

The Italian tactician revealed he had a good feeling about Sanson right from the first conversation and has not been disappointed as the midfielder has a hunger to improve his game and help the team, while he is constantly full of questions.

“He is an important player. He integrated very quickly into the team”, Farioli was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.

“I was struck by the feeling we had when we spoke on the phone.

“He has great curiosity.

“He made himself available with a lot of humility and a great desire to do well, to contribute to the team and to learn.

“At the end of the sessions, he asks questions, asks for details that can help him progress.

“He gives me the impression that he has been there for several years.”

Sanson has played in both Nice’s Ligue 1 games so far this season, featuring in draws with Lille and Lorient.