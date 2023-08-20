Hull City are in talks to sign Stoke City target Jaden Philogene on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Villa wide-man could be leaving Villa Park permanently this summer and a drop down to the Championship could be his destiny.

Stoke have been keen on taking Philogene to the Potteries, but it is Hull who are currently holding talks to sign him.

The winger came off the bench in Aston Villa’s Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

Philogene’s chances of regular game time look slim if he stays at Aston Villa though and he was on loan at Cardiff City last term.

He played week in, week out while on his temporary spell in Wales; Philogene spent time on loan at Stoke in 2022.

How quickly Hull can push an agreement for Philogene over the line remains to be seen, but Liam Rosenior will be keen to be able to call on him soon.

The Tigers are next in action at home against Bristol City in the Championship later this week.