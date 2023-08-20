Konstantinos Mavropanos could in the stands at West Ham United’s game against Chelsea this afternoon, according to Sky Sports News.

Following the collapse of a deal to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United, West Ham swiftly turned their attention to Stuttgart defender Mavropanos.

A deal has been done with the Bundesliga side for the 25-year-old and he is currently being put through his medical by West Ham.

And if the medical checks are completed in time, Mavropanos could be in the stands at the London Stadium to watch West Ham play Chelsea.

It would afford the defender an early look at his new side in action.

Mavropanos is no stranger to Premier League football and was snapped up by Arsenal in 2018.

Despite a bright start to his Gunners career, he struggled to kick on and was sent out on loan to Nurnberg and Stuttgart in Germany.

Stuttgart then signed Mavropanos on a permanent basis, but now he is on the brink of returning to the Premier League.