La Liga sides expressed interest in midfielder Tyler Adams before he swapped Leeds United for Bournemouth, according to The Athletic.

Adams has completed a permanent move away from Leeds to Bournemouth and the Cherries are splashing £23m plus add-ons of around £1.5m to take him to the south coast.

The American midfielder was clear that he wanted a move back to the Premier League and was not keen on staying in the Championship with Leeds, even with a new contract mooted.

However, Adams also had interest from sides in La Liga, who registered their desire to sign him.

A move to Spain though was not what Adams wanted and the Premier League held more appeal for the midfielder.

For Leeds, another player has now left Elland Road with an exodus which shows no sign of stopping yet.

Luis Sinisterra is also looking for the exit door at Leeds, while Willy Gnonto has put in a written transfer request as he seeks a move away.

Leeds have seven players out on loan, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Jack Harrison all having left following relegation.