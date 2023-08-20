Lyon are still hopeful of being able to sign attacker Ernest Nuamah, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The attacker, who is on the books at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, has been attracting attention through his performances and is expected to move on this summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are firm admirers of Nuamah, while West Ham are claimed to have taken the step of sending an offer to FC Nordsjaelland.

However, French giants Lyon are working on their own swoop for Nuamah and are hopefully they can hold off the Premier League competition.

Lyon are aiming to sign Nuamah on a loan deal with an option to buy, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi.

They are aiming to quickly complete the deal and FC Nordsjaelland have already targeted a replacement for Nuamah.

Nuamah has already hit the back of the net four times in four outings in the Danish Superliga this season.

In the previous campaign, the 19-year-old helped himself to 15 goals from 34 outings across all competitions.

He has already been capped at international level by Ghana.