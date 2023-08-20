Manchester United are interested in getting their hands on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti in the final stages of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have not made an excellent start to the season and a unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday was followed by a defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Manchester United manager is looking to add more balance to his midfield and is keen to bring in a midfielder before the window closes on 1st September.

Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but it has been claimed that other players are also being looked at.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), Verratti has emerged as a target for the Premier League giants this summer.

PSG are open to letting him go to balance the books and a move to Saudi Arabia is in the works.

Al-Ahli have agreed on personal terms with the Italian, but Manchester United are also considering making an offer for him.

Verratti could add experience and some control to a Manchester United midfield that has looked disjointed at the start of the season.

German champions Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in getting their hands on Italy international.