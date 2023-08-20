Nottingham Forest will give Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel a medical after he travels to England on Monday, with a fee agreed.

The Tricky Trees have been scouring the transfer market for additions and had been holding talks with Arsenal to land full-back Nuno Tavares.

Now they have switched their attention to La Liga and Spanish giants Sevilla, with Argentine full-back Montiel the object of their affections.

An agreement has been reached with Sevilla, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, with an €11m fee thrashed out.

Montiel will travel to England on Monday, where Nottingham Forest will then put him through a medical.

If the defender can pass the checks, he will then put pen to paper to a contract with the Tricky Trees.

Sevilla signed the 26-year-old from Argentine giants River Plate in the summer of 2021, paying €11m for him.

The Spanish giants have had financial issues this summer and selling Montiel will help balance the books.