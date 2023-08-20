Sunderland could consider selling Celtic and Southampton target Patrick Roberts if they can bring in another winger this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old winger has started the opening three Championship games for Sunderland this season and has been a key part of Tony Mowbray’s squad.

However, his future at Sunderland is still not assured with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.

Clubs both north and south of the border are interested in getting their hands on the winger this summer.

And it has been claimed that Sunderland could cash in on Roberts before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland would consider letting him go if they can bring in another wide man before the transfer deadline.

The Black Cats are looking at players such as Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of the end of the window.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of Roberts and could try and take him back to Parkhead this summer.

Southampton are also interested in the Sunderland winger and could formulate an offer in the coming days.