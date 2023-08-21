Hull City have directly approached Aston Villa for their striker Keinan Davis, according to The Athletic.

The striker is looking to move on from Villa Park this summer as he is looking to play first-team football.

A host of clubs have shown interest and the Villans are also looking to offload Davis, who has entered the final year of his contract.

He spent last season with Championship outfit Watford, where he made 34 appearances and registered nine goal contributions in all competitions.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for the player and they want around £4m and £7m to let Davis go.

Championship side Hull City are claimed to have approached the Villans directly to sign Davis.

The 25-year-old frontman has been on the books of the Villa Park outfit since 2017 and has appeared 87 times for them to date.

Now it remains to be seen if the Tigers will be able to convince the club and the player and finalise a move in the coming days.